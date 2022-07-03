uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) versus Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Head to Head Analysis

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Spire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $73.82 million 0.46 -$46.04 million ($1.35) -0.88 Spire Global $43.38 million 3.99 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

Spire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uCloudlink Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for uCloudlink Group and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 331.45%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group -53.80% -96.46% -35.00% Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

Risk and Volatility

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global beats uCloudlink Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

