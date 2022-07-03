Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT Raised to €173.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €171.00 ($181.91) to €173.00 ($184.04) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($324.47) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cheuvreux cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($127.66) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $129.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

