Culp (NYSE:CULP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CULP stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

