Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Price Target Cut to €57.00

Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €62.00 ($65.96) to €57.00 ($60.64) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of GRUPF stock opened at 66.00 on Friday.
About Fnac Darty (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fnac Darty (GRUPF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.