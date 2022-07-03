JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 46.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

