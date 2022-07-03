JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 46.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.32.
About H. Lundbeck A/S (Get Rating)
