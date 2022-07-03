Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 266.57% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GPL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
