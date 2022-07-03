Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

