Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $28.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.
DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.
Shares of DEI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
