Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $28.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of DEI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

