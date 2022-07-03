Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of UZAPF opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

