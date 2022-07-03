9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NMTR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.31.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 3,414.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 495,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 481,675 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 261.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

