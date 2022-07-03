II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $80.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IIVI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. II-VI has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $75.23.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

