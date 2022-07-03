Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 306,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

