William Blair Comments on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,862.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

