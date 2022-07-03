Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of MSM opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after buying an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,130,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

