Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

