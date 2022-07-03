Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.00.

TSE ATD opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.26. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

