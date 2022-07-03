Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tecsys Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.60.

TSE TCS opened at C$33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$487.71 million and a PE ratio of 124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.18.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

