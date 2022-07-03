The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) & Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Critical Comparison

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Swisscom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 1.77 $11.47 million $0.28 87.82 Swisscom $12.24 billion 2.32 $2.00 billion $3.45 15.89

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. Swisscom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty Braves Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A Swisscom 14.71% 15.38% 6.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and Swisscom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Swisscom 3 6 0 0 1.67

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.91%. Swisscom has a consensus target price of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 775.67%. Given Swisscom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Swisscom is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swisscom beats The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

