Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 11th (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 11th.

WMC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.27.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.