Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 11th (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 11th.
WMC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.27.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
