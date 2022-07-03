Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $443,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 117,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

