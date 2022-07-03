Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last three months.
Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
