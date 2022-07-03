Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $74.51 on Friday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,966. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,771,000 after buying an additional 58,839 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

