StockNews.com Downgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 263.9% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 215,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
