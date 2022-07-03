ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 7.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 7,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,807,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
