ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 7.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 7,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,807,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

