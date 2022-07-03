Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 9.5%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.98. 3,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 771,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 209,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

