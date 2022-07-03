Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 79,313 shares.The stock last traded at $43.61 and had previously closed at $43.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

