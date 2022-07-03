ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 171,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,647,464 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $44.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

