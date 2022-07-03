Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 191,076 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.89.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.18.
Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.
About Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
