ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 319,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,505,557 shares.The stock last traded at $41.51 and had previously closed at $41.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

