Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $10.09

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.78. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 31.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Burford Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

