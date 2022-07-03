Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $10.09

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.78. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.
About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.