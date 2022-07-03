Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGLOY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($56.43) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,756.25.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

