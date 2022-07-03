Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Price Target at $56.86

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $49.73 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

