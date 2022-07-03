Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.41

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.41 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 6727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.