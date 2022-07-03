CIBC Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.72.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$729.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

