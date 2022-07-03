Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €19.22 ($20.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.24 and a 200-day moving average of €17.17. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

