MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.32. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$6.85 and a one year high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.0448451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,103. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789 in the last ninety days.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.