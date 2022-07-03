Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.91.

VET stock opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.75. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

