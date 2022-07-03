UGI (NYSE:UGI) versus Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Head to Head Comparison

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UGI and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 2 0 0 2.00 Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

UGI presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Archaea Energy has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 87.62%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than UGI.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 16.65% 10.80% 3.49% Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UGI and Archaea Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $7.45 billion 1.12 $1.47 billion $7.00 5.67 Archaea Energy $77.13 million 23.82 -$23.90 million N/A N/A

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of UGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of UGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UGI has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archaea Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UGI beats Archaea Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,600 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,400 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 672,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,400 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,500 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,600 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

