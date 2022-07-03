Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $161.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.