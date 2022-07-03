Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

