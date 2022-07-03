Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.70. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.