Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Glencore plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 740 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Glencore stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

