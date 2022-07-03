Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

