ESSA Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25).

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

