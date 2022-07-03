Berenberg Bank Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($180.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.