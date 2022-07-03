Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €65.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

FRA:KGX opened at €40.88 ($43.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.44. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

