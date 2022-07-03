StockNews.com Downgrades Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TXT opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.