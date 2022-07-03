OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $27.39

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $28.27. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 429 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $505.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
