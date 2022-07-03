OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $27.39

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $28.27. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 429 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

