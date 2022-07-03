Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up to $13.69

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $14.03. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 878 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

