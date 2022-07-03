PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Down to $21.51

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $20.75. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 502 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $50,836.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,345.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 102,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 147.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 93,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

