Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $28.34. Buckle shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 2,265 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Buckle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.